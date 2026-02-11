INSA and CSIR-NIScPR Sign MoU to Strengthen Evidence-Based Science Policy and Communication

In a significant step towards advancing evidence-based policymaking in India’s science, technology and innovation (STI) landscape, the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) and the National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 10 February 2026 at INSA, New Delhi.

The agreement is aimed at promoting long-term collaborative activities in science communication and evidence-driven science policy research, thereby strengthening institutional mechanisms that support informed policymaking and sustainable STI development in India.

Building Institutional Collaboration for Evidence-Based Policy

The programme commenced with welcome remarks by Dr. Brajesh Pandey, Executive Director of INSA, who highlighted the importance of fostering partnerships that bridge scientific research with effective communication and policy engagement.

Dr. Akhilesh Gupta, Former Senior Advisor at the Department of Science and Technology (DST), provided insights into the genesis and rationale behind the MoU. He emphasised that sustained collaboration between leading scientific institutions is essential for advancing evidence-based STI policy research, particularly in a rapidly changing global science and innovation environment.

Leveraging Complementary Strengths in Science Communication and Policy Research

Dr. Geetha Vani Rayasam, Director of CSIR-NIScPR, underlined the complementarity between INSA and CSIR-NIScPR. She noted that the partnership will enable both institutions to harness their respective strengths in science communication, policy research and academic engagement.

She emphasised that such collaborations can create meaningful impact by supporting the development of robust and actionable STI policy frameworks.

Prof. Anurag Agrawal, Vice President (Policy) at INSA, also stressed the importance of designing effective policies to guide India towards a sustainable and future-ready science and innovation ecosystem. He highlighted that evidence-driven approaches are crucial for aligning national scientific progress with long-term developmental goals.

Shared Legacy and the Need for Strong Policy Foundations

Prof. Shekhar C. Mande, President of INSA, reflected on the shared legacy of both institutions and described the collaboration as particularly significant in the present era of rapid scientific and technological transformation.

He pointed out that strong policy foundations are essential not only for advancing science and technology but also for ensuring societal well-being and human survival. He emphasised that STI policies must evolve in response to emerging global challenges and disruptive innovations.

Responsible Adoption of Disruptive Technologies

Dr. V. K. Saraswat, Hon’ble Member of NITI Aayog, congratulated both institutions on this strategic partnership. He highlighted the importance of policy frameworks that support the responsible, ethical and human-centric adoption of disruptive technologies.

He also drew attention to the role of pilot studies, digital twins and other innovative tools in evaluating policy effectiveness and strengthening implementation mechanisms. Such approaches, he noted, can help ensure that technological progress translates into real societal benefits.

Key Areas of Collaboration Under the MoU

The MoU aims to promote a wide range of collaborative initiatives, including:

Joint policy research studies

Co-authored publications and knowledge products

Pilot projects for policy innovation

Capacity-building and training programmes

Outreach activities and stakeholder consultations

The partnership will also facilitate engagement with government institutions, international organisations, think tanks, researchers and young scholars, contributing to the strengthening of India’s STI policy ecosystem.

Advancing Inclusive and Forward-Looking STI Policies

Through this collaboration, INSA and CSIR-NIScPR have reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing robust, inclusive and forward-looking science and technology policies. The MoU represents an important institutional effort to deepen knowledge exchange, promote dialogue and enhance India’s capacity for evidence-based policymaking at both national and global levels.

This partnership is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping India’s future STI trajectory by integrating scientific expertise with effective communication and policy-driven research.