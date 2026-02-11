Tragedy Strikes: Niece Allegedly Murdered by Uncle in Grisly Crime

A horrifying crime has come to light as a man allegedly raped and killed his six-year-old niece before discarding her body in the Jharhi River, police revealed on Wednesday. The victim's mother has accused her brother-in-law, who is about 52 years old, of committing this heinous act.

According to the FIR, the young girl left home at 10 a.m. to attend her nearby primary school, where she was a Class 2 student. The accused, a relative from the paternal side, reportedly picked up the child from school at 11 a.m., took her to a secluded wheat field, and inflicted the brutal assault before dumping her lifeless body in the river.

Additional SP (South) Sunil Kumar Singh confirmed that the family named the girl's uncle in the complaint and that the suspect is currently being interrogated. The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)