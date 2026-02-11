Voting Made Snug: Polling Stations in Bengal's High-Rise Havens

The Election Commission of India has announced plans to establish polling stations in 78 large residential complexes across West Bengal. This decision, part of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, aims to enhance voter convenience and potentially boost turnout.

The commission noted that many residents of high-rise buildings skip voting due to the long distances to polling stations. Setting up booths within these complexes is expected to address this issue, particularly benefiting senior citizens.

Despite some residents expressing concerns over privacy and security, others welcome the initiative for making voting more accessible. The final list of complexes will be published on February 25, and polling stations will be set up where more than 300 registered voters reside.

