Left Menu

Voting Made Snug: Polling Stations in Bengal's High-Rise Havens

The Election Commission of India is setting up polling stations in 78 large residential complexes in West Bengal. The move is expected to increase voter turnout by making voting convenient for residents. However, the plan has faced mixed reactions from local residents and political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:07 IST
Voting Made Snug: Polling Stations in Bengal's High-Rise Havens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India has announced plans to establish polling stations in 78 large residential complexes across West Bengal. This decision, part of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, aims to enhance voter convenience and potentially boost turnout.

The commission noted that many residents of high-rise buildings skip voting due to the long distances to polling stations. Setting up booths within these complexes is expected to address this issue, particularly benefiting senior citizens.

Despite some residents expressing concerns over privacy and security, others welcome the initiative for making voting more accessible. The final list of complexes will be published on February 25, and polling stations will be set up where more than 300 registered voters reside.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Carbon Market Under Scrutiny: Possible Revisions Ahead

EU's Carbon Market Under Scrutiny: Possible Revisions Ahead

 Belgium
2
Pam Bondi Defends Trump Amidst DOJ Controversy and Epstein File Backlash

Pam Bondi Defends Trump Amidst DOJ Controversy and Epstein File Backlash

 United States
3
Crackdown on False Mosque Claims in Jhansi

Crackdown on False Mosque Claims in Jhansi

 India
4
West Indies Triumphs Over England: Rutherford and Motie Shine in T20 World Cup Clash

West Indies Triumphs Over England: Rutherford and Motie Shine in T20 World C...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026