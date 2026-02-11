Court Denies Bail to Sub-contractor in Fatal Delhi Pit Incident

A Delhi court has denied bail to Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, the sub-contractor arrested following the death of a 25-year-old motorcyclist who fell into an uncovered Delhi Jal Board pit.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Harjot Singh Aujla emphasized the seriousness of the alleged lapses in safety measures and supervisory responsibility, underscoring the societal impact of such incidents.

The court determined that, given the ongoing investigation, which includes scrutinizing safety compliance and personnel deployment, and the potential for witness influence and evidence tampering, granting bail at this stage would not be judicious.

(With inputs from agencies.)