Court Denies Bail to Sub-contractor in Fatal Delhi Pit Incident

A Delhi court has refused bail to Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, a sub-contractor, after the death of a biker who fell into an uncovered pit. The court cited the seriousness of the offence and its societal impact, emphasizing the need for an unbiased investigation at this initial stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:10 IST
Court Denies Bail to Sub-contractor in Fatal Delhi Pit Incident
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has denied bail to Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, the sub-contractor arrested following the death of a 25-year-old motorcyclist who fell into an uncovered Delhi Jal Board pit.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Harjot Singh Aujla emphasized the seriousness of the alleged lapses in safety measures and supervisory responsibility, underscoring the societal impact of such incidents.

The court determined that, given the ongoing investigation, which includes scrutinizing safety compliance and personnel deployment, and the potential for witness influence and evidence tampering, granting bail at this stage would not be judicious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

