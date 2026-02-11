Tragedy Strikes Tumbler Ridge: One of Canada's Deadliest School Shootings

A tragic school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, led to at least 10 deaths, marking one of the deadliest in Canadian history. Prime Minister Mark Carney, visibly upset, emphasized unity and learning from the incident, while ordering flags at half-mast across government buildings.

Carney postponed his Europe trip to address the nation, receiving support from global leaders, including King Charles, who expressed profound shock and sadness. The alleged shooter, described as a female, was found dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted injury.

Former incidents highlight Canada's struggle with gun violence despite strict laws. Residents are devastated, requiring significant effort and courage for recovery. In a similar past tragedy in Nova Scotia, another shooting claimed 22 lives. Canada continues to face these grave challenges.