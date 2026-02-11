Who Was Behind the Wheel? Controversy Deepens in Kanpur's Lamborghini Crash
The investigation into the Kanpur Lamborghini crash has taken an intriguing turn. Alleged designated driver Mohan claims responsibility for the incident due to Shivam Mishra's sudden seizure, conflicting with police evidence pointing to Shivam as the driver. A settlement with an injured party further complicates the case.
- Country:
- India
The investigation into last Sunday's Lamborghini crash in Kanpur has intensified as conflicting accounts emerge over who was driving the luxury sports car at the time of the incident. Mohan, the supposed designated driver, alleges he was controlling the vehicle when Shivam Mishra experienced a seizure, leading to the collision. Despite his confession, police evidence points to tobacco baron K K Mishra's son, Shivam, as the true driver.
The crash, which occurred on VIP Road in the upscale Gwaltoli area, involved the car ramming into several pedestrians and vehicles, injuring 18-year-old e-rickshaw driver Mohd Taufeeq. Interestingly, Taufeeq has opted not to pursue legal action following a purported mutual settlement within the Gwaltoli police station premises, casting doubts on the case's future proceedings.
Amid growing controversy, K K Mishra maintains uncertainty over the driver's identity, suggesting mechanical issues preceded the accident. Meanwhile, police leverage eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage to support their charge against Shivam. The case continues to unravel with each new revelation, encapsulating a saga of mystery and dispute.
