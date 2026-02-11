NATO Launches Arctic Sentry: A New Strategic Mission

The NATO alliance announced on Wednesday the commencement of the Arctic Sentry mission, a strategic initiative aimed at consolidating its presence in the Arctic region. This move comes amid heightened tensions following former U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial attempt to purchase Greenland.

Arctic Sentry will serve to unify the military efforts of NATO allies in response to increased activities by Russia and China in the Arctic due to melting ice and emerging sea lanes. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the mission's objective to manage resources effectively and identify strategic gaps.

While specific military asset numbers remain undisclosed, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius confirmed Germany's immediate involvement, pledging four Eurofighters for the mission's first phase. As NATO aligns its Arctic strategy, focus remains on deterrence and stability to safeguard member interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)