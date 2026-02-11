Lovers Arrested for Gruesome Murder of Teen in Jharkhand

Tragedy struck a family in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district as a woman and her lover were arrested for the murder of her teenage son. The young boy, aged 15, allegedly witnessed the pair in a compromising situation, which led to his grim strangulation with a rope, police revealed on Wednesday.

The case, which initially appeared as a mysterious death, unraveled through persistent investigation by police following the suspicious demise of Ayush, reported on February 7. The boy's body was cruelly discarded near a pond, raising further doubts about the nature of his death, according to Barharwa SDPO Nitin Khandelwal.

The investigation was propelled by the inconsistencies found in the mother's statements and evidence gathered by authorities. A local court has since remanded the duo to judicial custody as the community grapples with the horror of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)