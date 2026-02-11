Shocking Road Rage: Man Dragged on Car Bonnet Sparks Outrage

In a startling road rage incident on Old Airport Road, a man was shockingly dragged on the bonnet of a moving car in broad daylight, according to local police reports.

Captivating visuals of the incident have been widely shared, drawing significant public outrage and concern. Eyewitnesses reported that the car, painted red, sped through a busy stretch with the victim pleading desperately for the driver to stop.

Police have promptly taken action; the driver has been detained, and the vehicle has been seized. Investigations are underway to detail the event's chronology and determine suitable legal measures.

