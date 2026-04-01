Odisha Govt Withdraws Controversial Salary Hike Bills Amid Public Outrage

The Odisha government has retracted four contentious bills suggesting substantial hikes in salaries, allowances, and pensions for MLAs and ministers following significant public uproar.

The parliamentary session ended early, having approved the Odisha State Public Universities (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill, 2026, despite opposition requests for a select committee review.

Odisha's budget session also enacted the Appropriation Bill to facilitate a Rs 3.10 lakh crore expenditure during the 2026-27 fiscal period.

(With inputs from agencies.)