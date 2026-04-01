Odisha Govt Withdraws Controversial Salary Hike Bills Amid Public Outrage
The Odisha government has withdrawn bills proposing a three-fold increase in the salaries, allowances, and pensions of MLAs and ministers due to public backlash. During the session, another bill regarding teacher reservations in public universities was passed after a four-hour debate, and the Appropriation Bill was approved for the 2026-27 financial year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuabneswar | Updated: 01-04-2026 04:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 04:07 IST
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government has retracted four contentious bills suggesting substantial hikes in salaries, allowances, and pensions for MLAs and ministers following significant public uproar.
The parliamentary session ended early, having approved the Odisha State Public Universities (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill, 2026, despite opposition requests for a select committee review.
Odisha's budget session also enacted the Appropriation Bill to facilitate a Rs 3.10 lakh crore expenditure during the 2026-27 fiscal period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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