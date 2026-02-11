Left Menu

Salman's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma gets threat email; sender claims Bishnoi link

Bollywood superstar Salman Khans brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has allegedly received a threat email, police said on Wednesday, a day after actor Ranveer Singh got a threat through WhatsApp. The sender of the email to Sharma, who is also an actor, claimed he was a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, they said, without providing further details.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has allegedly received a threat email, police said on Wednesday, a day after actor Ranveer Singh got a threat through WhatsApp. The sender of the email to Sharma, who is also an actor, claimed he was a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, they said, without providing further details. Though there was no formal complaint, the Mumbai police have launched a probe in connection with the threat email to Sharma, an official said. Crime branch sleuths are verifying whether the email was genuine or somebody played mischief, he said. The email comes close on the heels of actor Ranveer Singh receiving a threat through a voice note on WhatsApp from unidentified persons. Police suspect members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang could be behind the threat to Ranveer made with the purpose of extortion, an official said on Tuesday. Last week, an unidentified shooter fired five rounds at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai's Juhu area.

