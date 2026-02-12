China urges Dutch government to create conditions for settling Nexperia dispute
- Country:
- China
The Netherlands should "create favorable conditions" for settling internal disputes regarding chipmaker Nexperia as soon as possible and maintain the stability of the global chips supply chain, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.
"The root cause of the Nexperia issue was improper administrative intervention by the Dutch side in the operation of enterprises," ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said during a regular press briefing.
China will continue to support Chinese enterprises in safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests, Lin added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China stocks close higher on AI optimism, HK down on tech drag
US pushes AI funding, fisheries tech at APEC amid China rivalry
UPDATE 1-China softens stance on EV makers negotiating with EU individually
China softens stance on EV makers negotiating with EU individually
China will make fair ruling on Canadian canola, says commerce ministry