China urges Dutch government to create conditions for settling Nexperia dispute

​The ​Netherlands should "create ‌favorable conditions" ​for settling internal disputes regarding chipmaker ‌Nexperia as soon as possible and maintain the stability of ‌the global chips supply ‌chain, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

"The root cause ⁠of ​the ⁠Nexperia issue was improper administrative intervention by ⁠the Dutch side in ​the operation of enterprises," ministry spokesperson ⁠Lin Jian said during a regular ⁠press ​briefing.

China will continue to support Chinese enterprises ⁠in safeguarding their legitimate rights and ⁠interests, ⁠Lin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)