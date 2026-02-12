Process underway to frame rules for protection of transgender rights in UP: Minister Asim Arun

The process of framing rules for the protection of transgender rights in Uttar Pradesh is underway, Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun informed the Assembly on Thursday. Replying during the Question Hour to Samajwadi Party MLA Sachin Yadav alias Jokhai from Jasrana, Arun said the state government is fully sensitive and committed to safeguarding the rights of the transgender community and integrating them into the mainstream to make them self-reliant. The Social Welfare Minister (independent charge) said action is in progress to notify the Uttar Pradesh Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2026 under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. Arun said identification of transgender persons is a key focus area and the government has initiated the issuance of identity cards through the National Portal for Transgender Persons to ensure easier access to welfare schemes. Efforts are also being made to provide Ayushman health cards to members of the community, he said. The minister said the Social Welfare Department has set up call centres to address their grievances. Transgender Protection Cells have been established in every district and at police stations, and a state-level Uttar Pradesh Transgender Welfare Board has already been constituted for effective implementation of welfare measures. With the support of the Centre and through NGOs, 'Garima Greh' shelter homes have been set up in Gorakhpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Basti districts to provide accommodation and skill training to transgender persons, Arun said, adding that efforts are underway to establish similar facilities in other districts. He said some sections of the community follow the traditional 'dera' system and the government has strengthened civic amenities in such settlements, while also promoting their integration into mainstream education and employment. Earlier, Yadav had asked whether the government was considering a special policy to make transgender persons self-reliant. Raising the issue, he claimed there are about 1.37 lakh transgender persons in the state and alleged that 96 per cent of them face discrimination and social neglect. He accused the government of not paying adequate attention to their concerns. Responding, Arun thanked the member for raising the issue, saying the transgender community has historically remained on the margins. However, he said the allegation that the government was not taking steps for their welfare was ''not entirely correct,'' asserting that several measures are already being implemented.

