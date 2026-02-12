Left Menu

Ranchi district collectorate receives bomb threat email, search operations underway

The Ranchi district collectorate received an email on Thursday threatening to blow up the premises, officials said. On February 6, the Ranchi Civil Court received a similar threat via email, which later turned out to be a hoax after a search operation found nothing suspicious, officials added.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-02-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 15:13 IST
Ranchi district collectorate receives bomb threat email, search operations underway
  • Country:
  • India

The Ranchi district collectorate received an email on Thursday threatening to blow up the premises, officials said. The threat was sent to the deputy commissioner's official email ID, they said. ''Investigation is underway. Nothing suspicious was found so far,'' Ranchi sub-divisional officer (SDO) Utkarsh Kumar told PTI. A bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) has been deployed, and a search operation is being conducted across the premises, a police official said. The cyber cell team has also been activated to ascertain the source of the email, he added. On February 6, the Ranchi Civil Court received a similar threat via email, which later turned out to be a hoax after a search operation found nothing suspicious, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing sales flat at Rs 1.48 lakh cr last yr in 15 tier-II cities, 10pc dip in volumes: PropEquity

Housing sales flat at Rs 1.48 lakh cr last yr in 15 tier-II cities, 10pc dip...

 India
2
Cong, Left parties, trade unions take part in nationwide strike against labour codes

Cong, Left parties, trade unions take part in nationwide strike against labo...

 India
3
Black Box Q3 profit falls 11 pc to Rs 49.68 cr; revenue rises to Rs 1,659.5 cr

Black Box Q3 profit falls 11 pc to Rs 49.68 cr; revenue rises to Rs 1,659.5 ...

 India
4
Maharashtra govt signs MoUs with Tata Trusts, Naam Foundation for health, water, rural development

Maharashtra govt signs MoUs with Tata Trusts, Naam Foundation for health, wa...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026