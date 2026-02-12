₹1,726 Cr Sanctioned Under PRASHAD; 54 Projects Across 28 States

The Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned 54 projects worth ₹1,726.74 crore under the PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) Scheme since its launch in January 2015, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday.

The Minister clarified that while tourism destination development is primarily the responsibility of State Governments and Union Territory (UT) Administrations, the Centre supplements their efforts through flagship schemes such as Swadesh Darshan (SD) and PRASHAD, including support extended to states like Tripura and Madhya Pradesh.

54 Projects Across 28 States/UTs

Since its inception, PRASHAD has supported infrastructure upgrades at major pilgrimage and heritage destinations across 28 States and UTs, with an estimated sanctioned outlay of ₹1,726.74 crore.

However, the Minister noted that no tourism infrastructure was developed or upgraded under PRASHAD as a specific outcome of G20 Tourism initiatives.

Project proposals submitted by States/UTs are evaluated as per prescribed guidelines, and financial assistance is extended subject to compliance with stipulated conditions and availability of funds.

Convention Centres and MICE Infrastructure Boost

The Ministry also shared details of projects sanctioned under various schemes for the development of convention centres and associated infrastructure, strengthening India’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) ecosystem.

Among key projects sanctioned:

International Convention Centre for MICE, Madhya Pradesh — ₹99.38 crore (2024) under SASCI

Tented City and Convention Centre, Gujarat — ₹51.56 crore (2024) under SASCI

Siang Adventure & Eco-Retreat, Arunachal Pradesh — ₹46.48 crore (2024) under SASCI

Enhancement of Tourist Experience at Bangaram, Lakshadweep — ₹81.18 crore (2025) under Swadesh Darshan 2.0

Rejuvenation of Yadavindra Garden, Haryana — ₹65.82 crore (2025) under Swadesh Darshan 2.0

Several earlier Swadesh Darshan 1.0 projects also incorporated convention centre components in states including Jammu & Kashmir, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Emphasis on Sustainability and Local Participation

The Ministry emphasised that tourism development must be sustainable, inclusive and community-driven.

States and UTs are required to ensure proper operation and maintenance of completed projects, while the Centre encourages:

Active stakeholder participation

Engagement of local communities

Exploration of Public–Private Partnerships (PPP) to ensure long-term viability

The approach aims to build durable tourism infrastructure while enhancing livelihoods and preserving cultural and natural heritage.

Strengthening India’s Tourism Ecosystem

With India positioning itself as a global tourism and MICE destination, investments in convention centres and destination infrastructure are expected to support:

Domestic and international event hosting

Pilgrimage and heritage tourism circuits

Eco-tourism development

Regional economic growth

The Ministry reiterated that coordinated efforts between the Centre and States remain essential to unlocking tourism’s full economic potential.