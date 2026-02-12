Over 1400 illegal structures demolished across J-K since October 2024: Govt

A total of 1,425 illegal structures, including residential, have been razed across Jammu and Kashmir since the formation of the National Conference-led government in October 2024, the Assembly was informed on Thursday. The demolished properties included the house of journalist Arfaz Ahmad Daing in Jammu, with the government saying due procedure under the J-K Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1988, and other relevant laws was followed prior to the action. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah provided the information in a written reply to a starred question by PDP legislator Mir Mohammad Fayaz. On the demolition of Daing's house by the Jammu Development Authority on Nov ''…Daing in his written statement submitted on November 19, 2025 had stated that he has no connection with the said land or property.The demolition drive was conducted only after due verifications from the concerned revenue authorities and after following due procedures,'' the chief minister said. The news portal journalist's house was demolished by the Jammu Development Authority on November 27 last year. Asserting that no construction is permitted without proper authorisation, Abdullah said demolition drives are carried out only after verification by revenue authorities concerned and in accordance with due process. The demolished structures included 1,194 residential and 231 commercial buildings, with Srinagar accounting for the highest number - 1,133 structures, including 119 commercial establishments - brought down by the J-K Lake Conservation and Management Authority, Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Srinagar Development Authority, Abdullah, who is also minister in-charge Housing and Urban Development, said. Jammu district recorded 237 demolitions, including 75 commercial structures, carried out by Jammu Development Authority, Jammu Municipal Corporation and revenue authorities followed by 19 in Ramban district by National Highway Authority of India, 10 in Anantnag by Pahalgam Development Authority, seven in Kathua and four in Shopian, Abdullah said. He said three structures each were demolished in Kulgam, Ganderbal and Udhampur, two in Budgam and one each in Baramulla and Kupwara districts. The commercial property in Baramulla and three houses in Ganderbal were demolished on the directions of the high court. ''The encroachments are regularly removed as per the provisions of J-K Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1988 and other relevant laws. Any unauthorised construction is dealt under rule, as per the provisions of Control Of Building Operations (COBO) Act, 1988. This is done on a regular basis by way of service of notices, conducting sealing and anti-encroachment/demolition drives,'' the chief minister said. He said adequate time is accorded to the violator or encroacher as per the relevant section of J-K Public Premises Act and COBO Act. Asked about the reasons for permitting construction of such structures in the first place, he said, ''No such construction is permitted, without proper permission. ''However, in some cases, due to legal intervention, lack of timely police assistance, construction at odd hours and deviation from approved plans, delay occurs, due to which the offender succeeds in raising construction to the next level,'' he said. PTI TAS TAS GJS DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)