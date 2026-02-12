UPDATE 1-Two US Navy ships collide in waters near South America, WSJ reports

​A U.S. ‌warship and ​a Navy supply vessel collided during refueling Wednesday, ‌the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a military spokesman.

The Arleigh Burke-class ‌destroyer USS Truxtun and the Supply-class fast ‌combat support ship USNS Supply collided during a replenishment-at-sea, causing minor injuries to two people, ⁠the ​WSJ ⁠said. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. ⁠U.S. Southern Command did not immediately respond to ​a Reuters' request for comment.

While the ⁠cause of the collision was not yet ⁠clear, ​the incident was under investigation, the journal added, citing Southern Command spokesman ⁠Colonel Emmanuel Ortiz. Both ships had reported that ⁠they ⁠were able to continue sailing safely, Ortiz said.

