UPDATE 1-Two US Navy ships collide in waters near South America, WSJ reports
warship and a Navy supply vessel collided during refueling Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a military spokesman. The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Truxtun and the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply collided during a replenishment-at-sea, causing minor injuries to two people, the WSJ said.
A U.S. warship and a Navy supply vessel collided during refueling Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a military spokesman.
The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Truxtun and the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply collided during a replenishment-at-sea, causing minor injuries to two people, the WSJ said. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. U.S. Southern Command did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
While the cause of the collision was not yet clear, the incident was under investigation, the journal added, citing Southern Command spokesman Colonel Emmanuel Ortiz. Both ships had reported that they were able to continue sailing safely, Ortiz said.
