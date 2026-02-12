Taural India commissions Rs 500 cr aluminium sand-casting plant in Maharashtra

Left Menu

Taural India on Thursday announced the commissioning of its second aluminium sand-casting manufacturing facility in Maharashtra, entailing an investment of Rs 500 crore. Spread over 30 acres, the new plant follows the companys first facility in Pune, expanding Taural Indias overall manufacturing footprint to over 35 acres and driving a four-fold surge in production capacity.

Updated: 12-02-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 17:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Taural India on Thursday announced the commissioning of its second aluminium sand-casting manufacturing facility in Maharashtra, entailing an investment of Rs 500 crore. Spread over 30 acres, the new plant follows the company's first facility in Pune, expanding Taural India's overall manufacturing footprint to over 35 acres and driving a four-fold surge in production capacity. In a statement, the company said that ''the new facility involves an investment of Rs 500 crore, taking the company's total FDI to over Rs 800 crore. Over the next five years, the company expects to scale towards a projected turnover of Rs 1,000 crore, driven by expanded capacity, higher export contribution, and deeper integration into global supply chains. ''This facility represents the next phase of our manufacturing journey in India. It strengthens indigenous aluminium casting capability, creates skilled employment in regional markets, and demonstrates that Indian enterprises can build and scale high-precision manufacturing at global standards while contributing meaningfully to local communities,'' the company's founder and CEO Bharat Gite said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

