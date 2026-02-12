Defence Acquisition Council Clears ₹3.6 Lakh Cr Boost for Armed Forces

In one of the largest defence capability expansion moves in recent years, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, has accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for a wide range of procurement proposals for the Armed Forces, valued at approximately ₹3.60 lakh crore.

The approvals, granted on 12 February 2026, span critical acquisitions for the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard, with a strong emphasis on enhancing combat readiness, long-range strike power and indigenous manufacturing under the Make in India framework.

Indian Air Force: MRFA, Deep Strike Missiles and High-Altitude Surveillance

For the Indian Air Force (IAF), AoN was approved for procurement of:

Multi Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) {Rafale}

Combat Missiles

Air-Ship Based High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (AS-HAPS)

The MRFA acquisition is expected to significantly strengthen the IAF’s air dominance capabilities across the full spectrum of conflict.

The Ministry noted that:

MRFA will enhance deterrence through long-range offensive strike power

The majority of aircraft will be manufactured in India, boosting domestic aerospace production

The Combat Missiles will enhance:

Stand-off ground attack capability

Deep strike power

Very high precision and accuracy

The AS-HAPS system will provide persistent high-altitude capabilities for:

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Electronic Intelligence

Telecommunications support

Remote sensing for military operations

Indian Army: Anti-Tank Mines and Platform Overhaul

For the Indian Army, AoN was accorded for:

Procurement of Anti-Tank Mines (Vibhav)

Overhaul of vehicle platforms for: Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs) T-72 tanks BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicles



The Vibhav anti-tank mines will serve as an obstacle system to delay and disrupt enemy mechanised advances.

The overhaul programme will extend the service life of key armoured platforms, ensuring sustained operational readiness and effectiveness.

Indian Navy: Indigenous Power Generation and P8I Capability Boost

For the Indian Navy, AoN was cleared for:

04 MW Marine Gas Turbine-based Electric Power Generator

Additional P8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft

The induction of the 04 MW marine generator under the Make-I category of Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 is aimed at:

Minimising dependence on foreign manufacturers

Strengthening self-reliance in naval power generation requirements

The acquisition of additional P8I aircraft will significantly enhance the Navy’s:

Long-range anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capability

Maritime surveillance reach

Maritime strike and combat effectiveness

Indian Coast Guard: Enhanced Dornier Surveillance Systems

For the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), AoN was accorded for procurement of:

Electro-Optical/Infra-Red (EO/IR) systems for Dornier aircraft

This upgrade will strengthen the ICG’s maritime surveillance effectiveness, improving detection, monitoring and response across India’s coastal and exclusive economic zones.

Strengthening Self-Reliance and Combat Preparedness

The AoN approvals reflect India’s continued push toward:

Indigenous defence production

Modernisation of the Armed Forces

Enhanced deterrence across land, air and maritime domains

Operational preparedness against emerging security challenges

With proposals worth ₹3.60 lakh crore now cleared, the acquisitions mark a major step in strengthening India’s defence capability while advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence manufacturing.