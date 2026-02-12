Defence Acquisition Council Clears ₹3.6 Lakh Cr Boost for Armed Forces
The MRFA acquisition is expected to significantly strengthen the IAF’s air dominance capabilities across the full spectrum of conflict.
- Country:
- India
In one of the largest defence capability expansion moves in recent years, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, has accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for a wide range of procurement proposals for the Armed Forces, valued at approximately ₹3.60 lakh crore.
The approvals, granted on 12 February 2026, span critical acquisitions for the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard, with a strong emphasis on enhancing combat readiness, long-range strike power and indigenous manufacturing under the Make in India framework.
Indian Air Force: MRFA, Deep Strike Missiles and High-Altitude Surveillance
For the Indian Air Force (IAF), AoN was approved for procurement of:
-
Multi Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) {Rafale}
-
Combat Missiles
-
Air-Ship Based High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (AS-HAPS)
The MRFA acquisition is expected to significantly strengthen the IAF’s air dominance capabilities across the full spectrum of conflict.
The Ministry noted that:
-
MRFA will enhance deterrence through long-range offensive strike power
-
The majority of aircraft will be manufactured in India, boosting domestic aerospace production
The Combat Missiles will enhance:
-
Stand-off ground attack capability
-
Deep strike power
-
Very high precision and accuracy
The AS-HAPS system will provide persistent high-altitude capabilities for:
-
Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)
-
Electronic Intelligence
-
Telecommunications support
-
Remote sensing for military operations
Indian Army: Anti-Tank Mines and Platform Overhaul
For the Indian Army, AoN was accorded for:
-
Procurement of Anti-Tank Mines (Vibhav)
-
Overhaul of vehicle platforms for:
-
Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs)
-
T-72 tanks
-
BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicles
-
The Vibhav anti-tank mines will serve as an obstacle system to delay and disrupt enemy mechanised advances.
The overhaul programme will extend the service life of key armoured platforms, ensuring sustained operational readiness and effectiveness.
Indian Navy: Indigenous Power Generation and P8I Capability Boost
For the Indian Navy, AoN was cleared for:
-
04 MW Marine Gas Turbine-based Electric Power Generator
-
Additional P8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft
The induction of the 04 MW marine generator under the Make-I category of Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 is aimed at:
-
Minimising dependence on foreign manufacturers
-
Strengthening self-reliance in naval power generation requirements
The acquisition of additional P8I aircraft will significantly enhance the Navy’s:
-
Long-range anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capability
-
Maritime surveillance reach
-
Maritime strike and combat effectiveness
Indian Coast Guard: Enhanced Dornier Surveillance Systems
For the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), AoN was accorded for procurement of:
-
Electro-Optical/Infra-Red (EO/IR) systems for Dornier aircraft
This upgrade will strengthen the ICG’s maritime surveillance effectiveness, improving detection, monitoring and response across India’s coastal and exclusive economic zones.
Strengthening Self-Reliance and Combat Preparedness
The AoN approvals reflect India’s continued push toward:
-
Indigenous defence production
-
Modernisation of the Armed Forces
-
Enhanced deterrence across land, air and maritime domains
-
Operational preparedness against emerging security challenges
With proposals worth ₹3.60 lakh crore now cleared, the acquisitions mark a major step in strengthening India’s defence capability while advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence manufacturing.