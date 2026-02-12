DMRC invites bids for twin tunnels, 2 underground stations under Central Vista corridor

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday invited bids for the design and construction of twin underground tunnels and two new underground stations under Phase-V(A) of the Delhi Metro project along the Central Vista corridor. Under the proposed contract, the selected contractor will build twin tunnels between Shivaji Stadium and Central Secretariat using Tunnel Boring Machines and build a cut-and-cover tunnel stretch up to Kartavya Bhawan, according to the DMRC. It stated that the scope also includes construction of two underground stations -- Central Secretariat and Kartavya Bhawan -- along with entry and exit structures, pedestrian subways and associated civil works. The corporation said the contractor will be responsible for both design and execution of the project, including structural works, tunnelling, station construction, utility integration and related infrastructure. The work will involve detailed geotechnical studies, ground monitoring and deployment of advanced technology to ensure safety and minimise impact on surrounding structures, it stated. The tunnels are planned to pass near existing operational metro corridors, requiring close coordination and continuous monitoring to ensure uninterrupted services, it stated and added that real-time instrumentation systems will be used to control ground settlement and safeguard nearby buildings and utilities. The Central Vista corridor houses key government buildings, and the new metro infrastructure is expected to improve connectivity in the high-security administrative zone. Further details, including timelines, are expected to be finalised after the bidding process. The Cabinet on Wednesday approved three new corridors under Delhi Metro's Phase V(A) project at a cost of Rs 12,014 crore, adding over 16 km to the network. The corridors are RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha (via Central Vista), Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj, and Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Domestic Terminal-1. The R K Ashram Marg-Indraprastha corridor will provide direct metro access to Kartavya Bhawans and surrounding offices, expected to benefit nearly 60,000 office-goers and around 2 lakh visitors daily, offering doorstep connectivity to one of the most important administrative zones in the country. The move also aims to reduce traffic congestion, curb pollution, and ease daily travel for lakhs of commuters.

