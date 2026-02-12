India clears procurement of 114 Rafale jets, other acquisition projects totalling Rs 3.6 lakh cr

The defence ministry on Thursday cleared a long-pending proposal to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets under a government-to-government framework with France, nearly 13 years after a similar acquisition was almost firmed up but it could not be sealed. In total, capital acquisition of military hardware worth Rs 3.60 lakh crore was approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to enhance the combat readiness of defence forces, according to an official readout. Under the project, 18 aircraft will be supplied by Dassault Aviation, the maker of Rafale, in a fly away condition and the rest will be manufactured in India with over 50 per cent indigenous that will be to be met in phases, sources said. Though the defence ministry did not provide the cost of the procurement, it is expected to be in the range of Rs 2.90 lakh crore to Rs 3.15 lakh crore. The approval for procurement of the Rafale jets came just four days ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India. However, a formal contract to seal the deal is unlikely before the end of the year as the defence ministry will now have to carry out negotiations with Dassault Aviation to finalise the cost and finer details of the weapons package. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also have to give a final approval to the acquisition programme. In April 2019, the Indian Air Force issued an RFI (Request for Information), or initial tender to acquire 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) at a cost of around USD 18 billion. It was billed as one of the world's biggest military procurement programmes in recent years. The other contenders for the mega project included Lockheed Martin's F-21, Boeing's F/A-18 and the Eurofighter Typhoon. The move to procure the jets has come at a time when the number of the Indian Air Force's fighter squadrons have gone down to 31 from officially sanctioned strength of 42. Nearly 13 years ago, the defence ministry had completed ground work for procurement of a fleet of Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA). However, the project didn't go through. In 2015, the Modi government announced a government-to-government deal for 36 Rafale fighters in the face of rapidly declining squadron strength of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The IAF currently operates these Rafale jets. ''The Defence Acquisition Council, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for various proposals of the Services at an estimated value of about Rs 3.60 lakh crore,'' the defence ministry said. ''For the Indian Air Force, AoN was approved for the procurement of Multi Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) Rafale, combat missiles and air-ship based high altitude pseudo satellite (AS-HAPS),'' it said. The ministry said procurement of MRFA will enhance the capability of undertaking air dominance roles across the spectrum of conflict and significantly boost the deterrence capabilities of the IAF with long range offensive strikes. ''The majority of MRFA to be procured will be manufactured in India. The Combat Missiles will enhance the stand-off ground attack capability with deep strike power and very high accuracy,'' it said. The ministry said the AS-HAPS will be utilised towards carrying out persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, electronic intelligence, telecommunication and remote sensing for military purposes. For the Indian Army, AoN was accorded for the procurement of anti-tank mines (Vibhav) and overhaul of Vehicle Platforms of Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs), T-72 Tanks and Infantry Combat Vehicles (BMP-II). Vibhav mines will be laid as an anti-tank obstacle system to delay the advance of enemy mechanized forces, the ministry said. The overhaul of vehicle platforms of ARVs, T-72 Tanks and BMP-II will enhance service life of equipment ensuring readiness and operational effectiveness of the Indian Army, it said. For the Indian Navy, approval was accorded for four MW Marine Gas Turbine based electric power generator and P8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft. Induction of four MW marine gas turbine based electric power generator under Make-I category of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 will minimise the dependency on foreign manufacturers, ensure self-reliance in power generation requirement of Indian Navy. The acquisition of P8I aircraft will significantly boost the Navy's war-fighting capability of long-range anti-submarine warfare, maritime surveillance and maritime strike capability.

