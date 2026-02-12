Govt Moves to Stabilise Gauteng Water Supply with New Reservoirs

The stabilisation of water supply in Gauteng has been elevated as a top government priority, with infrastructure upgrades, system balancing and new storage capacity forming the core of interventions to address persistent supply disruptions in Midrand and surrounding areas.

On Thursday, Minister of Water and Sanitation Penny Majodina, accompanied by Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Velenkosini Hlabisa, Deputy Ministers David Mahlobo and Dr Dickson Namane Masemola, Gauteng MEC for COGTA David Mamabolo, and Johannesburg Executive Mayor Councillor Dada Morero, conducted an oversight visit to key water infrastructure sites in Midrand.

The visit forms part of government’s coordinated response to intermittent water supply challenges linked to system pressure constraints, high demand and ageing infrastructure.

Early-Morning Inspections at Strategic Reservoirs

The oversight programme began in Errand, Midrand, where officials received a detailed technical briefing on the operational status of the local water supply system.

The delegation inspected the Johannesburg Grand Central Water Tower in Glen Austin, a critical component of Midrand’s distribution network. Officials explained how system pressure and elevation determine water flow during constrained supply periods.

The team later proceeded to the President’s Park Reservoir, where further assessments were conducted on its role in stabilising supply across interconnected suburbs.

Authorities highlighted that lower-lying reservoirs and towers tend to receive water more consistently during system strain, while elevated areas become vulnerable — underscoring the urgent need for improved system balancing and expanded storage capacity.

Carlswald Reservoirs to Boost Resilience

As part of long-term solutions, the ministerial delegation visited the Carlswald construction site, where two new reservoirs are currently being built.

Once completed, the new infrastructure is expected to:

Increase storage capacity

Improve pressure control

Reduce the duration and frequency of supply outages

Strengthen system resilience during peak demand

Minister Majodina stressed that government is prioritising structural, sustainable solutions over temporary measures.

“The goal of these investments is to future-proof the system and make sure that communities are not repeatedly affected by water disruptions,” she said.

Cooperative Governance Central to Intervention

The visit highlighted the importance of coordination across spheres of government in addressing service delivery challenges.

Minister Hlabisa emphasised that water security remains a critical priority and that effective collaboration between national departments, provincial authorities and municipalities is essential to prevent infrastructure challenges from escalating into community crises.

Mayor Morero reaffirmed the City of Johannesburg’s commitment to accelerating:

Leak repairs and maintenance

Modernisation of pump stations

Refurbishment of ageing infrastructure

The city is also investing in major upgrades across the Brixton, Crosby and Hursthill supply districts, including new reservoirs and system enhancements.

Reassurance to Residents

Government assured residents that stabilisation efforts are underway while long-term infrastructure projects move toward completion.

Residents have been encouraged to:

Use water sparingly

Report leaks and infrastructure failures

Cooperate with municipal conservation measures

The oversight visit underscored government’s commitment to ensuring reliable access to water as a constitutional right and a fundamental public service.

As infrastructure upgrades progress and new storage capacity comes online, authorities aim to build a stronger, more reliable water system capable of supporting Gauteng’s rapidly expanding metropolitan communities.