Bengaluru: Man stabs parents to death following financial dispute

Police on Thursday said a man allegedly killed his parents here following an altercation over a financial matter. Rohan Chandra Bhat (33), a tech professional, reportedly stabbed his parents, Naveen Chandra Bhat (60), a retired Navy captain, and his wife, Dr Shyamala Bhat (55), a dentist, at their residence on Wednesday. According to Whitefield DCP Saidulu Adavath, Rohan had a dispute with his parents over the approval of a project. ''He had some financial issues and was living separately from his parents. Last night, he came to their home and had a fight with them regarding financial matters,'' Adavath told reporters. During the argument, Rohan allegedly stabbed both his parents, the DCP added. Further investigation is underway.

