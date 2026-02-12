Left Menu

BSF, Pak Rangers hold flag meeting along IB in Jammu

The Border Security Force BSF and Pakistan Rangers on Thursday held a flag meeting along the International Border in the R S Pura sector here, officials said. The meeting was held near Bullechak Border Outpost at the request of Pakistan Rangers over an incident of firing, the officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:21 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers on Thursday held a flag meeting along the International Border in the R S Pura sector here, officials said. The meeting was held near Bullechak Border Outpost at the request of Pakistan Rangers over an incident of firing, the officials said. They said the BSF clarified that the firing was part of a scheduled training exercise within its area of responsibility. The meeting was conducted in a cordial atmosphere, with both sides reiterating their commitment to maintaining peace and stability along the border, the officials said. They describe the interaction as part of established mechanisms to address operational issues and avoid any misunderstanding.

