ACTREC holds conference on evidence-based integration of AYUSH systems with contemporary oncology

To provide a national platform for clinicians, researchers and policymakers to deliberate on evidence-based integration of AYUSH systems with contemporary oncology, the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) Tata Memorial Centre organised Samaakalan 2.0-National Conference on Integrative Oncology. India is witnessing a strong thrust towards mainstreaming AYUSH systems through scientific validation and government of Goa is proud to partner with premier institutions such as Tata Memorial Centre and the All India Institute of Ayurveda, Goa, to promote integrative oncology and make holistic cancer care accessible to people, Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant told reporters on the sidelines of the conference. ''Goa has taken the pioneering step in the integrated evidence-based Ayurveda with modern oncology under the structure that it is used for. This initiative has catalysed the high-level consultations beginning from March 11, 2025, making a decisive shift of the concept into actions. We have formal collaboration between the Goa government, Director of the Health Services, India Institute of Ayurveda and ACTREC, the Tata Memorial Centre, EMC Mumbai,'' Sawant added. Goa is emerging as a national 'demonstration state' for integrative oncology aligned with the Ayurvedic model and nationalised vision, the CM said. This model design will be replicated across India, integrating policy, research, clinical care and digital innovation, he said. ''We are building scientifically governed, digitally enabled, patient-centric model of cancer care that can serve as the template for the nation,'' Sawant said. 'Samaakalan 2.0', a two-day National Conference on Integrative Oncology began on Thursday at ACTREC - Tata Memorial Centre, Navi Mumbai, under the aegis of the Centre of Excellence for Drug Discovery and Development in Ayush for cancer care, officials said. The conference aims to provide a national platform for clinicians, researchers, and policymakers to deliberate on evidence-based integration of AYUSH systems with contemporary oncology, with a focus on strengthening research, clinical practice, and policy frameworks in integrative cancer care, they added. ACTREC director Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi said ACTREC has developed a robust ecosystem for evaluating AYUSH-based interventions through in silico, in vitro, in vivo, and clinical research. ''Translational research is the bridge between laboratory discoveries and patient care, and it is central to positioning integrative oncology as a scientifically validated, patient-centric model,'' he said. ACTREC is developing a centre of excellence - Integrative Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer, with Rs 300 crore capital from the government. It will be a 100-bedded centre, located in Koholi, and is expected to become operational early next year, Chaturvedi said. ''Our work focuses on identifying promising leads from AYUSH and understanding their mechanisms of action, safety, and efficacy, thereby creating a strong evidence base for integration with standard cancer therapies,'' said Dr Vikram Gota, Principal Investigator of Ayush Centre of Excellence. Through research, there will be validation of claims on benefits of medicinal plants as well as medicines, he added.

