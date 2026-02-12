South Africa Secures Two-Year Seat on AU Peace and Security Council

South Africa has been elected to serve a two-year term on the African Union’s (AU) Peace and Security Council (PSC), reinforcing its diplomatic footprint on the continent at a time when Africa faces mounting security, governance and stability challenges.

The election took place during the 38th Ordinary Session of the AU’s Executive Council, where member states selected South Africa alongside Lesotho to represent the Southern African region on the influential peace and security body.

South Africa’s term will officially run from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2028.

Strategic Role of the AU Peace and Security Council

The AU Peace and Security Council is the African Union’s primary decision-making organ for the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts across the continent. It plays a central role in authorising peace support missions, responding to unconstitutional changes of government, coordinating mediation efforts and addressing emerging security threats such as terrorism and violent extremism.

South Africa’s return to the council comes at a particularly complex moment for the continent, marked by persistent coups, insurgencies, armed conflicts and fragile political transitions in several regions.

Commitment to Agenda 2063 and Continental Stability

Reacting to the election, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola underscored the importance of strengthening peacebuilding efforts to achieve the African Union’s long-term development blueprint, Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want.

“To achieve the goals of Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want, we have to exert more efforts on peacemaking and peacebuilding in our continent,” Lamola said.

Agenda 2063 envisions a peaceful, integrated, and prosperous Africa, but its implementation remains closely tied to improvements in governance, security and conflict prevention.

Addressing Unconstitutional Changes and Extremism

According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), South Africa’s term on the PSC will be shaped by pressing continental concerns, particularly the resurgence of unconstitutional changes of government.

Since 2020, Africa has witnessed a troubling pattern of military coups and political disruptions, undermining democratic institutions in several states. Despite AU mechanisms aimed at deterring such actions, the trend continues to challenge regional stability.

At the same time, terrorism and violent extremism remain persistent threats across parts of the continent, resulting in thousands of civilian deaths and widespread displacement. Militant activity in regions such as the Sahel, parts of East Africa and northern Mozambique has highlighted the evolving and cross-border nature of security risks.

“The continent continues to grapple with issues such as unconstitutional changes of government, a recurring trend since 2020, which persists until today; and terrorism and violent extremism that has resulted in killings and maiming of thousands of innocent civilians,” DIRCO said.

Foreign Policy Anchored in Peace and Development

DIRCO emphasised that South Africa’s participation on the PSC will be guided by its foreign policy priorities, which place African peace, stability and development at the centre of its diplomatic agenda.

The department expressed appreciation to AU member states for their confidence, reaffirming Pretoria’s commitment to working constructively with the entire membership of the Peace and Security Council in tackling the continent’s complex challenges.

South Africa also reiterated its broader commitment to advancing a continent that is “peaceful, prosperous and embodies pan-African ideals.”

Track Record in Peace Support and Regional Leadership

South Africa’s election to the PSC builds on its longstanding involvement in continental peace initiatives. The country has historically participated in mediation efforts, post-conflict reconstruction programmes and peace support operations in various African states.

Its current role as interim Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) further reinforces its regional leadership responsibilities, particularly in coordinating responses to security crises within Southern Africa.

DIRCO stated that South Africa will advocate for:

Peaceful conflict resolution

Inclusive dialogue and negotiations

Durable political settlements between conflicting parties

These priorities align with broader AU frameworks that emphasise African-led solutions to African problems, particularly in conflict mediation and preventive diplomacy.

A Critical Moment for Continental Governance

South Africa’s two-year tenure on the Peace and Security Council will coincide with a period of heightened scrutiny of the AU’s ability to respond effectively to instability. Questions around enforcement of anti-coup norms, coordination of peace missions and sustainable funding mechanisms for African-led security operations remain central to ongoing continental debates.

As Pretoria prepares to assume its seat from April 2026, its diplomatic engagement will likely focus on strengthening institutional responses to instability while promoting inclusive governance and negotiated political solutions.

The effectiveness of South Africa’s term on the council will ultimately be measured by its contribution to stabilising fragile regions and reinforcing collective security mechanisms within the African Union framework.