India and Malaysia Unite Against Terrorism: A Call for Zero Tolerance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, have jointly condemned terrorism in all its forms, emphasizing zero tolerance and the necessity for international cooperation to combat it. They also seek enhanced ties in sectors like trade, energy, and defense, while supporting reforms of international institutions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's staunch stance against terrorism, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy during his visit to Kuala Lumpur.
Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim condemned terrorism in every form, urging unified global efforts to confront and neutralize it. They highlighted the crucial need to counter radicalization and terror financing, as well as to mitigate the misuse of emerging technologies for terror activities.
Both leaders committed to intensifying bilateral and multilateral cooperation against terrorism and strengthening ties in key sectors. Additionally, they emphasized the importance of reforming international bodies, praising Malaysia's support for India's permanent membership in the UNSC.
Our message on terrorism is clear: no double standards, no compromise: PM Modi after talks with Malaysian PM Ibrahim.
In field of security, India and Malaysia will strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing & maritime security: Modi.
