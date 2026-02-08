India and Malaysia Unite Against Terrorism: A Call for Zero Tolerance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's staunch stance against terrorism, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy during his visit to Kuala Lumpur.

Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim condemned terrorism in every form, urging unified global efforts to confront and neutralize it. They highlighted the crucial need to counter radicalization and terror financing, as well as to mitigate the misuse of emerging technologies for terror activities.

Both leaders committed to intensifying bilateral and multilateral cooperation against terrorism and strengthening ties in key sectors. Additionally, they emphasized the importance of reforming international bodies, praising Malaysia's support for India's permanent membership in the UNSC.