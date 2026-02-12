CBI arrests West Bengal post-poll violence accused on the run since 2021

The CBI on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender, who was accused in one of the post-poll violence cases in West Bengal and had been on the run since 2021, officials said. The alleged absconder, Nazir Hossen, was arrested from his father-in-law's residence at North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, they said. This is one of the cases registered by the CBI on the instructions of Calcutta High Court. After the results of West Bengal Assembly were declared on May 2, 2021, major violence had erupted in different parts the state, following which a number of murder, rape and attempt to rape cases were registered. Several writ petitions were filed in the high court seeking a CBI investigation, following which the cases were handed over to the Central probe agency. ''It was alleged that Nazir Hossen, in criminal conspiracy with other accused persons, surrounded the deceased Hasnur Zaman on the morning of 2.5.2021 armed with firearms, hand bombs and iron rods, and killed him by hurling bombs over political rivalry and a dispute regarding the construction of a club house on the land of mosque,'' CBI spokesperson said in a statement. Hossen was charge-sheeted along with 12 other accused persons. The case is under trial at the Barasat court in West Bengal. ''Nazir Hossen has been evading arrest since inception of the case in 2021. He has been arrested by the CBI based on human intelligence and technical inputs,'' the spokesperson said. He was produced before the court in Barasat on Thursday and remanded to judicial custody, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)