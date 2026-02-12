Left Menu

ODOP scheme: 1.31 lakh artisans trained in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has trained 1.31 lakh artisans and distributed free toolkits under the One District One Product ODOP scheme to promote traditional industries, MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan informed the Assembly on Thursday.

The Uttar Pradesh government has trained 1.31 lakh artisans and distributed free toolkits under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme to promote traditional industries, MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan informed the Assembly on Thursday. Replying to a starred question by Samajwadi Party MLA Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, Sachan said the Yogi Adityanath government launched the ODOP scheme in 2018 to identify and promote traditional district-specific products by providing training, toolkits and financial assistance to associated workers. He said 2,275 beneficiaries in Saharanpur have received training and toolkits so far. In addition, 454 artisans in the district have been provided financial assistance amounting to Rs 16.26 crore under the scheme. Sachan said artisans covered under the scheme are also eligible for insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Durghatna Bima Yojana. The minister said the ODOP scheme has so far linked 3.16 lakh people to employment across the state. He added that Uttar Pradesh's exports have risen from Rs 86,000 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 1.84 lakh crore at present, with nearly 50 per cent contribution coming from ODOP products and handicrafts. He further said 79 products from the state have received GI tags so far and, encouraged by the success of ODOP, the government is now implementing the 'One District One Cuisine' initiative. After the minister's reply, MLA Malik sought details on how many of the 2,275 trained beneficiaries in Saharanpur had secured employment. Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana directed the government to collect the information and apprise the member accordingly.

