55-year-old man dies after falling in drain beside Delhi-Jaipur highway; probe on

A 55-year-old man died after a speeding vehicle hit his scooter, causing him to fall into a drain beside the Delhi-Jaipur highway here, police said on Thursday. Near the Bestech Building, a speeding vehicle struck his two-wheeler, causing Rajesh and his scooter to fall into a drain.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:24 IST
A 55-year-old man died after a speeding vehicle hit his scooter, causing him to fall into a drain beside the Delhi-Jaipur highway here, police said on Thursday. Police have registered an FIR against an unknown vehicle driver who managed to flee with his vehicle, they added. According to the police, the deceased, Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Gurugram's Firoz Gandhi colony, used to work in a private company in Manesar. On Wednesday evening, after work at the company, he was returning from Manesar to Rajiv Chowki on his scooter. Near the Bestech Building, a speeding vehicle struck his two-wheeler, causing Rajesh and his scooter to fall into a drain. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot, and after getting him out of the drain, rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Following the complaint of the deceased's son, Mohit police registered an FIR at Sector 37 police station, they said. ''We are examining CCTV footage from around the scene. The accused driver will be identified and arrested soon'', Sector 37 SHO Manjeet Singh said. Meanwhile, there are open drains on both sides of the highway. A year ago, a woman also died after falling into one. Although the highway has iron railings, there are no nets, causing drivers to fall into the drains.

