Karnataka Cabinet okays IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Today we decided to allow Indian Premier League matches to be played, but the Cabinet asked the Home Department to fix conditions through issuing special orders for the Karnataka State Cricket Association KSCA and RCB to fulfill them. The Cabinet asked the Law and Parliamentary Affairs department to study it and submit a report, Patil said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:25 IST
The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to permit the KSCA to hold IPL matches at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium here. Cricket matches have remained suspended at the stadium after celebrations marking Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) maiden IPL title win in June 2025 ended in tragedy, leaving 11 people dead and more than 30 injured in a stampede outside the venue. The government had formed a committee headed by Justice John Michael Cunha to inquire into it. It gave a slew of recommendations. Later, a panel led by Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao was constituted to see whether the recommendations were fulfilled or not. ''Today we decided to allow Indian Premier League matches to be played, but the Cabinet asked the Home Department to fix conditions through issuing special orders (for the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and RCB to fulfill them). The order may be issued in the next two days,'' Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters. According to him, one of the conditions was that the gates should be widened. The minister also said that the Cabinet discussed Special Intensive Revision. Some discussions took place on the manner and the process in which it is being conducted in some places. The Cabinet asked the Law and Parliamentary Affairs department to study it and submit a report, Patil said. When asked whether the report will be submitted by the month end, he said, ''definitely''.

