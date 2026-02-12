Left Menu

After Latur cops reopen old files, man held in motorcycle theft case after 17 years

A man was arrested on Thursday in a 17-year-old motorcycle theft case in Latur as a result of police reopening dormant and old files to ensure victims get justice, an official said. He was arrested today on a tip off from Siddheshwar Chowk on Malwati Ring Road.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:25 IST
A man was arrested on Thursday in a 17-year-old motorcycle theft case in Latur as a result of police reopening 'dormant' and old files to ensure victims get justice, an official said. A motorcycle was stolen in 2009 using a duplicate key, following which a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections at Shivajingara police station, he said. ''Accused Siddheshwar alias Datta Shivaji Ghogare (37), a resident of Shivnagar, Latur, currently residing in Mantrinagar, was held on June 15, 2009. However, he later remained absent during court proceedings, and continued to evade police. He was arrested today on a tip off from Siddheshwar Chowk on Malwati Ring Road. He was remanded in judicial custody till February 18,'' the official said.

