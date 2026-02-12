Uttarakhand govt hikes pension for statehood activists

Left Menu

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday decided to increase the pension for activists who fought for the creation of the state, officials said. He informed that the pension for dependents of activists who lost their lives in the state movement has been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,500 per month.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:27 IST
The Uttarakhand government on Thursday decided to increase the pension for activists who fought for the creation of the state, officials said. Activists who were jailed for seven days or injured during the protest have had their compensation increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000, while the pension of other agitators outside this category has been increased from Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,500 per month. The special pension for activists who became disabled or completely bedridden during the protest has also been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 per month. He informed that the pension for dependents of activists who lost their lives in the state movement has been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,500 per month. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the government is committed to the security and socio-economic empowerment of the state movement's activists. He said, ''This decision symbolises the government's gratitude to the activists and their families.''

