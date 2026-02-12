Left Menu

Fire & Fury Corps GOC reviews operational preparedness of troops in Ladakh

Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, GOC Fire and Fury Corps, visited forward posts of the Ultimate Force in Ladakh to review operational preparedness and combat readiness, the Fire and Fury Corps said in a post on X. The GOC urged all ranks to continue upholding operational excellence and adopt new technologies to further enhance combat capability and readiness, officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:58 IST
The General Officer Commanding of the Fire and Fury Corps, Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, on Thursday visited the forward areas in Ladakh and reviewed the operational preparedness of troops guarding the border. ''Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, GOC Fire and Fury Corps, visited forward posts of the Ultimate Force in Ladakh to review operational preparedness and combat readiness,'' the Fire and Fury Corps said in a post on X. During the visit, the Army commander interacted with troops deployed in the remote high-altitude areas and appreciated their professionalism, dedication and resolve under challenging conditions, the force said. The GOC urged all ranks to continue upholding operational excellence and adopt new technologies to further enhance combat capability and readiness, officials said.

