Trump says Netanyahu should be pardoned for corruption

​U.S. President ‌Donald Trump said ​on Thursday Israeli ‌Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should receive a pardon ‌for corruption charges, saying ‌Israeli President Isaac Herzog should be "ashamed of himself" ⁠for ​not granting ⁠one.

"I think the people ⁠of Israel should really ​shame him. He's disgraceful for ⁠not giving it. ⁠He ​should give it," Trump said during ⁠a White House event.

