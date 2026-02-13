Trump says Netanyahu should be pardoned for corruption
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2026 00:59 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should receive a pardon for corruption charges, saying Israeli President Isaac Herzog should be "ashamed of himself" for not granting one.
"I think the people of Israel should really shame him. He's disgraceful for not giving it. He should give it," Trump said during a White House event.
