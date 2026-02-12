South Africa's president says he will deploy army to help tackle organised crime

​South ‌African President Cyril ​Ramaphosa said on Thursday ‌that he would deploy the army to help the ‌police fight organised crime, ‌saying it was the most immediate threat to the ⁠country's ​democracy ⁠and economic development.

Ramaphosa added in a ⁠state of the nation ​address that the initial deployment ⁠would be in the ⁠Western ​Cape and Gauteng provinces, where Cape Town ⁠and Johannesburg are located.

