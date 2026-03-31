Snorkeling Stunt Highlights Johannesburg's Infrastructure Issues

In a bold act of protest, 75-year-old politician Helen Zille donned a wetsuit, mask, and snorkel to swim in a water-filled trench on a Johannesburg road. The unusual stunt was designed to draw attention to the city's chronic infrastructure issues.

Emphasizing the symbolic significance of her actions, Zille sarcastically commented on her 'free and wonderful Saturday-afternoon snorkel' as she doggy-paddled through the muddy water, located in an upscale suburb of South Africa's largest city.

Johannesburg, renowned as Africa's richest city, grapples with infrastructure decay amid political turmoil. Zille's highly publicized act resulted in authorities hurriedly repairing the long-standing issue, showcasing the power of creative political activism to instigate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)