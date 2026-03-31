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Snorkeling Stunt Highlights Johannesburg's Infrastructure Issues

Helen Zille, a 75-year-old politician, snorkels in a trench on a Johannesburg road to spotlight the city's mismanagement. The trench, a result of an unfixed water pipe, symbolizes Johannesburg's infrastructure woes. Her stunt attracted media attention and prompted a swift government response to fix the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:31 IST
Snorkeling Stunt Highlights Johannesburg's Infrastructure Issues
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a bold act of protest, 75-year-old politician Helen Zille donned a wetsuit, mask, and snorkel to swim in a water-filled trench on a Johannesburg road. The unusual stunt was designed to draw attention to the city's chronic infrastructure issues.

Emphasizing the symbolic significance of her actions, Zille sarcastically commented on her 'free and wonderful Saturday-afternoon snorkel' as she doggy-paddled through the muddy water, located in an upscale suburb of South Africa's largest city.

Johannesburg, renowned as Africa's richest city, grapples with infrastructure decay amid political turmoil. Zille's highly publicized act resulted in authorities hurriedly repairing the long-standing issue, showcasing the power of creative political activism to instigate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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