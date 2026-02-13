EU's Costa says EU leaders agree on speeding up Savings and Investment Union
European Union leaders have agreed to accelerate the Savings and Investment Union, and will press ahead with efforts to simplify regulations, European Council President Antonio Costa said on Thursday.
"I was pleased to hear an unanimous support to accelerate the Savings and Investment Union. Europe needs a single and efficient financial system, which can better turn European savings into investments in Europe," he said after EU leaders met at a Belgian castle in Alden Biesen.
