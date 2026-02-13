Left Menu

Seventh accused arrested in Thiruvalla spa sexual assault case

The seventh accused in the case relating to the sexual assault of a spa employee by a gangster for allegedly refusing to pay him money at Thiruvalla was arrested on Friday, police said.

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 13-02-2026 09:33 IST
The seventh accused in the case relating to the sexual assault of a spa employee by a gangster for allegedly refusing to pay him money at Thiruvalla was arrested on Friday, police said. The arrested accused has been identified as Shinto P Sunny of Manjadi near Thiruvalla. According to police, Sunny was arrested from a place near Changanassery in Kottayam district. He was taken into custody just as he was attempting to flee the state after being named as an accused in the case. Sunny was arraigned as an accused following the interrogation of the prime accused, gangster Subin Alexander, who had allegedly sexually assaulted a spa employee at knifepoint for not giving him money, in the presence of his associates, on February 1. A special investigation team formed to probe the case has so far arrested five accused, while two others have surrendered before the court. The accused in the case are Alexander, Berlin Das, Varun, Prashobh, Kiran, Ajin and Sunny. According to police, the gang is involved in multiple criminal cases, and gangster Alexander has previously faced action under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA). Sunny will be produced before the court as part of the remand proceedings soon, police said.

