Abhishek Sharma 'looks good' to play against Pakistan: Varun Chakravarthy

Swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharma, who is recuperating from a stomach infection, looks good to play the marquee T20 clash against Pakistan on Sunday, India spinner Varun Chakravarthy has said. Abhishek missed the game against Namibia here on Thursday due to the infection that had required two days hospitalisation. ''As far as I have spoken to him he looks good, he did some practice today also. He told me he is on the way,'' said Chakravarthy, who starred with the ball in the 93-run over Namibia here. At the toss, India captain Suryakumar Yadav had said that Abhishek will miss a game or two before regaining full fitness. Sanju Samson opened alongside Ishan Kishan in Abhishek's absence. Defending champions India are unbeaten in the tournament, having won their lung-opener against the USA on Saturday last. It is understood that his training session in Colombo will be an indicator of his readiness for the high-pressure game. If he bats for a long duration like he normally does during nets, then he is likely to be available for the match.

