Student killed, friend injured after truck hits scooter in Delhi's New Friends Colony

A 19-year-old student was killed and his friend critically injured after a truck rammed into their scooter on the Mathura Road flyover in the New Friends Colony area, police said on Friday. Police received a call regarding the incident at around 12.30 am. The fully loaded truck was headed towards Badarpur. Manav, 19, a resident of Sarai Julena, was taken to a hospital but declared dead by doctors, police said. Mohammad Saad, 21, also a student, is undergoing treatment and is stated to be in critical condition. The scooter is registered in the name of his father, police said. The accused driver, Jahul, 32, a resident of Nuh in Haryana, has been detained. He has been working for the truck owner, identified as Rashid, for the last two years, police said. The driver has claimed that he possesses a valid driving licence and that the vehicle is insured. However, the documents are currently under verification, police said. The crime team inspected the scene and collected evidence, police said, adding no helmets were found at the spot.

