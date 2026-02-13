Left Menu

Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 13 pc YoY in January: SIAM

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 13 per cent year-on-year to 4,49,616 units in January, industry body SIAM said on Friday. Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers rose 30 per cent year-on-year to 75,725 units as against 58,167 units in the year-ago period, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 11:21 IST
Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 13 pc YoY in January: SIAM
Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 13 per cent year-on-year to 4,49,616 units in January, industry body SIAM said on Friday. The vehicle dispatches stood at 3,99,386 units in January 2025. Two-wheeler sales rose 26 per cent to 19,25,603 units last month as against 15,26,218 units in January last year, SIAM said in a statement. Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers rose 30 per cent year-on-year to 75,725 units as against 58,167 units in the year-ago period, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

