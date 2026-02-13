Left Menu

B'desh polls: BNP's Hindu leader wins from Dhaka constituency

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, a senior BNP leader from the minority Hindu community, won a Dhaka constituency on Friday in Bangladeshs 13th national parliamentary election. Roy won the Dhaka-3 seat with 99,163 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Md Shahinur Islam, the state-run BSS news agency reported.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 13-02-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 14:43 IST
B'desh polls: BNP's Hindu leader wins from Dhaka constituency
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, a senior BNP leader from the minority Hindu community, won a Dhaka constituency on Friday in Bangladesh's 13th national parliamentary election. Roy won the Dhaka-3 seat with 99,163 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Md Shahinur Islam, the state-run BSS news agency reported. The former state minister's win from the Dhaka seat comes in the backdrop of alleged harassment of the minority Hindu community members in the country. The community has faced a series of attacks, some fatal, after the killing of radical youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi in December. India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh. Separately, the lone Hindu candidate fielded by the radical Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami party was defeated in the Khulna-1 constituency. Krishna Nandi received 70,346 votes in the electoral contest, where BNP contender Amir Ejaz Khan secured 1,21,352 votes. The 13th parliamentary elections in Bangladesh will elect a government that will replace the interim administration headed by Muhammad Yunus. The relations between India and Bangladesh were strained after the interim government assumed charge following the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024. The BNP is moving towards a sweeping victory in the landmark parliamentary polls, set to return to power after a gap of two decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supporters call for monarchy's restoration as Nepal's ex-King lands at airport

Supporters call for monarchy's restoration as Nepal's ex-King lands at airpo...

 Nepal
2
NBA gets Rs 2.4 crore in 45 days for biological resource use under benefit-sharing framework

NBA gets Rs 2.4 crore in 45 days for biological resource use under benefit-s...

 India
3
T'gana municipal elections: Cong candidates inching closer to win majority wards

T'gana municipal elections: Cong candidates inching closer to win majority w...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Russian central bank cuts key rate by 50 basis points to 15.5%

UPDATE 2-Russian central bank cuts key rate by 50 basis points to 15.5%

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026