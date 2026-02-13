Left Menu

Ajax Engineering net profit falls 44 pc to Rs 38 cr

Ajax Engineering has posted a 44 per cent year-on-year fall in net profit to Rs 38 crore in the December quarter, impacted by a drop in revenues. The companys revenue from operations also fell 21 per cent to Rs 434 crore in the third quarter from Rs 548 crore in the same period a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 13:54 IST
Ajax Engineering net profit falls 44 pc to Rs 38 cr
Ajax Engineering has posted a 44 per cent year-on-year fall in net profit to Rs 38 crore in the December quarter, impacted by a drop in revenues. It had reported a net profit of Rs 68 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in a statement. The company's revenue from operations also fell 21 per cent to Rs 434 crore in the third quarter from Rs 548 crore in the same period a year ago. Ajax Engineering is a concreting equipment manufacturer.

