Rajasthan: Labourers mistake toxic chemical for liquor; 4 dead, 1 critical

Four people, including three women, died and one person was in critical condition after allegedly consuming a toxic chemical mistaking it for liquor in Rajasthans Bhilwara district, police said on Friday. It is suspected that some of them consumed it on Thursday evening.

PTI | Bhilwara | Updated: 13-02-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 14:38 IST
Four people, including three women, died and one person was in critical condition after allegedly consuming a toxic chemical mistaking it for liquor in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Friday. The incident took place late Thursday night in Aloli village. Police said that all of them were labourers and attended a wedding on February 10. They allegedly brought some bottles with them, assuming they contained liquor. It is suspected that some of them consumed it on Thursday evening. After they fell sick, they were rushed to a nearby hospital, but four of them died, he said. Three women, identified as Sushila (40), Jamni (60) and Badami (60) and a man, Ratan (42), have died while one woman is undergoing treatment. The police said that the samples have been collected and sent for testing. Further investigation into the matter is going on,'' the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

