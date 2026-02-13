532 Naxals killed in Chhattisgarh since Jan 2024, says Dy CM; asserts Maoist menace to end by Mar 31

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Friday said 532 Naxalites have been killed, 2004 arrested and 2,700 have surrendered since January 2024 in the state, adding that the government was committed to ending the Maoist menace by March 31. Addressing a press conference to highlight achievements of the Home department, a portfolio he holds, Sharma also asserted that sustained security operations and rehabilitation efforts are yielding significant results in the fight against Naxalism. ''The government's resolve against Naxalism is clear. We are working with full force to ensure that Naxalism is completely eradicated from Chhattisgarh by March 31, 2026,'' he said. Sharma said security forces recovered around 1,100 weapons, including AK-47 rifles, INSAS rifles, self loading rifles, light machine guns, mortars and pistols, since January 2024. ''Six Politburo and Central Committee members of the Maoist outfit have been killed, while two have surrendered, A total of 17 Special Zonal Committee members were killed, seven surrendered and one was arrested during this period,'' he said. Sharma said he had long awaited the day when the number of surrenders would surpass arrests, calling the current trend ''a matter of satisfaction.'' ''Seven rehabilitation centres are operational in the state. So far, around 1,700 former Naxalites, including 410 women, have completed training in various skill in these facilities, while 232 are currently undergoing training. All surrendered Naxalites are provided welcome kits including mobile phones to help them reconnect with society,'' he said. Aadhaar, ration and Ayushman cards are being prepared for them (surrendered ultras) and exposure visits to Raipur are being organised, Sharma added. Appeals for surrender are being broadcast through radio stations in Jagdalpur, Saraipali and neighbouring states, the deputy CM pointed out. He added that the government aims to extend development to every village in Bastar, including access to schools, electricity, drinking water, hospitals and anganwadis, and ensure that the Constitution is implemented in every corner of the region. On the Integrated Criminal Justice System (ICJS), Sharma said the Centre has developed a unified digital platform linking police, prosecution, forensic units, courts and prisons. Chhattisgarh was among the first states to implement the system, which has been fully rolled out in Bilaspur and Durg districts and will be expanded across the state within six months, he said. Sharma said 38 cases related to religious conversion were lodged between 2001 and 2023, while the figure rose to 67 in 2024 and 2025 combined. The increase reflects the government's seriousness in addressing the issue to maintain social harmony and stability, he added. The state's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), set up in 2016-17, registered its first FIR in 2025 in a case related to alleged links with terror outfits such as ISIS, he said, adding the squad is being strengthened. On illegal immigration, Sharma said a Special Task Force (STF) has been formed in all districts and a toll-free number has been launched to lodge complaints in this regard, and holding centres have been notified for the first time. So far, 34 illegal immigrants have been deported, while action against others is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)