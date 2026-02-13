J-K: Security forces carry out searches in Lal Chowk ahead of Pulwama attack anniversary

Security forces on Friday conducted surprise checking in the Lal Chowk area of the city here ahead of the seventh anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama suicide attack that left 40 CRPF personnel dead, officials said. Teams of the Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out surprise checking and searches in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk here, they said. They said the police carried out searches in the hotels, checking rooms and luggage of the hotel guests. The police personnel also checked the identification cards of the hotel guests, the officials said. The checking is part of the security measures ahead of the seventh anniversary of the Pulwama attack that took place on February 14, 2019, when an explosive-laden car rammed into a CRPF convoy at Lethpora in Pulwama district in south Kashmir, along the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. The suicide attack left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

