Maharashtra police revise field test timings for recruitment drive

The Maharashtra police have revised the timings for their recruitment ground tests across the state to protect candidates from extreme heat, officials said on Friday. Earlier, a 26-year-old candidate died during the selection process in Beed district. The physical tests, which were earlier conducted during the day, will now be held in two sessions, from 5 am to 9 am and 5 pm onwards, to avoid extreme heat, a senior official said. Police are conducting recruitment for around 15,000 posts across Maharashtra. The selection process began on Wednesday in several districts, including Beed. Initially, the ground tests were scheduled throughout the day. On the first day, candidates underwent events such as a 1,600-metre run for men, an 800-metre run for women and shot put. Deepak Waghule, a resident of Mandkhel in Parli tehsil of Beed, collapsed and died shortly after completing the 1,600-metre run on the first day. Officials said the exact cause of his death is under investigation. Senior officials, including the Special Inspector General of Police for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Range, visited Beed and reviewed the recruitment process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)