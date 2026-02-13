Chouhan hits out at Congress for 'spreading lies' on US trade deal, says farmers' interests safeguarded

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday launched a sharp attack on the opposition Congress for ''spreading lies'' about the India-US trade agreement, asserting that the Narendra Modi government has completely safeguarded the interests of the farming community. Addressing the 64th convocation ceremony of ICAR-IARI, Chouhan said that not only the trade deal with the US, but all free trade agreements with other countries, including the one with Europe, have been done in the national interest. ''All the FTAs, including one with the EU and other countries, are all in the interest of the country. The deal with the US is in India's national interest and completely safeguarded. The interests of the farmers have been kept at the top,'' Chouhan said. In an apparent reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the minister said some people are creating a ''ruckus'' on this issue. ''They are creating a ruckus and saying we are looted. We are ruined. Everything is destroyed. Nation is sold out,'' Chouhan said, adding that they are doing it as ''they cannot bear the strength of the farmers''. The minister alleged that the Opposition is ''lying'' and spreading lies. ''They are lying. They keep eating lies, drinking lies, waking up with lies, sleeping with lies and spreading lies. They have opened a shop of lies. Spreading the arms of lies. ''But today from this established stage, I want to say to my countrymen and farmers that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the interests of the farmers of India are completely safeguarded,'' he said. He asserted that no major crops -- such as wheat, corn, rice, soybean and coarse cereals -- face any tariff concessions that could harm domestic producers, while sensitive sectors like dairy and poultry are completely safeguarded. Chouhan further said that India today is surging ahead with unstoppable momentum -- the world can no longer ignore or overlook us. In the vision of the prime minister, a proud, glorious, prosperous, powerful, self-reliant, and fully developed India is taking shape. ''This is the great Mahayagya -- the sacred collective endeavour -- of building a Viksit Bharat. Are you ready to offer your oblation to this yajna? Will you step forward and make your contribution? Let us resolve to do something meaningful,'' he said, addressing the graduates. He added that India stands as the world's fourth-largest economy, and will soon rise to the third position. ''Our firm target is to become the number one economy by 2047. Every step we take is firmly directed towards that historic milestone,'' he said. Ministers of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur and Bhagirath Choudhary, ICAR Director General M L Jat and other senior officials were present at the ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)