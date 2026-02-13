Delhi: Gogi gang associate arrested in firing-extortion case

The Delhi Police has arrested a member of a Gogi gang, wanted for nearly two years in a firing and extortion case in northeast Delhi, an official said on Friday. The accused, Ankush Chopra, 25, was arrested from Shastri Marg in Maujpur, he said Chopra had been on the run since November 30, 2023, after police reported a firing incident at the businessman's house in the Wazirabad area, he said. ''It was reported that an unknown person riding pillion on a motorcycle without number plates fired a round towards the house of a businessman in Wazirabad and fled the spot,'' the officer said. A slip demanding Rs 50 lakh extortion money in the gang's name was also found at the scene, he said. According to the police, Chopra was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court in June last year, and an FIR was registered against him. ''During the investigation, two minors and six associates of the Gogi gang were arrested. However, Chopra remained absconding,'' police said. The co-accused Manish alias Sunny Kakran and Manmohan alias Gaurav, who are lodged in Tihar Jail, had allegedly roped in minors to carry out the firing and extortion bid, police said. Further investigation into the matter is underway, they said.

